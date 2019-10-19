Share Page Support Us
TV Guide Magazine (June 2, 1979) James Garner

TV Guide Magazine (June 2, 1979) James Garner
View larger

$12.99

$6.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 191019-79483-1
Weight: 0.09 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Crime | Cult Television | Drama
Item Release Date: June 2, 1979
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

TV Guide Magazine (June 2, 1979) James Garner.

The item is in very good condition with bends, creases and tears in the cover. See photos for details.


Publication: TV Guide
Subject: James Garner

Categories

Crime | Cult Television | Drama | Magazines & Newspapers

