Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

New York Daily News (Feb 3, 2008) Michael Strahan, Phil Simms Football Newspaper Cover V66

New York Daily News (Feb 3, 2008) Michael Strahan, Phil Simms Football Newspaper Cover V66
View larger
$10.05
$8.97
See Options

1 in stock
newsp
SKU: 220430-101110-1
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

New York Daily News (Feb 3, 2008) Giants Football Newspaper, Glory Road A big blue date with dynasty in Desert Showdown. Bill Parcels, Mark Bayard, Michael Strahan, Lawrence Taylor, Plaxico Buress, Phil Simms.

Explore More...

Related Items

The Phantom of the Opera 27×40 inch Original Movie Poster (2004) [D35]
Vintage Downtown Las Vegas Strip (1965) Photo Print [210907-0035]
Breaking Bad’s Jesse Pinkman Pointing Gun 12 x 36 inch TV Series Poster
Daily News Newspaper N.Y. Giants vs. N.E. Patriots Super Bowl XLVI Take 2 Caricature Spread [V08]
Gospel According to Al Green Blu-ray
New York Daily News (Oct 6, 1996) Leap Year Jackie Joyner-Kersee Basketball Newspaper Cover V50
Oriental Cinema No. 4 (Nov 1994) Godzilla, Hong Kong films, Shintaro [189154]
Kick Illustrated Magazine (January 1981) 190135
Dario Argento’s Suspiria Original Soundtrack Album Music by Goblin
Time Magazine (April 26 1999) Ewan McGregor, Liam Neeson, Jake Lloyd [669]
newspSKU: 220430-101110-1
Weight: 0.8 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.