McFarlane Toys Las Vegas Presents Elvis Presley 3 Live 1970 Rock n Roll Action Figure

$59.95

$45.00


1 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 170513-65099-1
UPC: 787926124132
Weight: 1.03 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Memorabilia | Toys & Figures
Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art | Throwback Space
Genres: Adventure | Drama | History | Musical
Studio: McFarlane Toys
Item Release Date: November 8, 2004
Details

For sale is a McFarlane Toys Las Vegas Presents Elvis Presley Number 3 Live in 1970 Rock n Roll Action Figure. This display figure features “The King,” Elvis Presley performing above a Las Vegas marquee. The figure is detailed and realistic.

Item Size: 9.9 x 9.7 x 2.8 inches

The figure is in mint condition and still wrapped in its original packaging. The package is in very good condition and has some bends and creases, along with a deep crease between the E and L in the title.

