McFarlane Toys Las Vegas Presents Elvis Presley 3 Live 1970 Rock n Roll Action Figure

Action Figure SKU: 170513-65099-1

UPC: 787926124132

Weight: 1.03 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Products | Memorabilia | Toys & Figures

Lines: The Museum of Fantasy Art | Throwback Space

Genres: Adventure | Drama | History | Musical

Studio: McFarlane Toys

Item Release Date: November 8, 2004

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

For sale is a McFarlane Toys Las Vegas Presents Elvis Presley Number 3 Live in 1970 Rock n Roll Action Figure. This display figure features “The King,” Elvis Presley performing above a Las Vegas marquee. The figure is detailed and realistic.

Item Size: 9.9 x 9.7 x 2.8 inches

The figure is in mint condition and still wrapped in its original packaging. The package is in very good condition and has some bends and creases, along with a deep crease between the E and L in the title.

Related Items

Categories

Adventure | Drama | Featured | History | McFarlane Toys | Memorabilia | Musical | The Museum of Fantasy Art | Throwback Space | Toys & Figures