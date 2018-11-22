Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Tuf Mag Poster Magazine Number 12 – New Edition (1984) 189145

Tuf Mag Poster Magazine Number 12 – New Edition (1984) 189145
View larger
Tuf Mag Poster Magazine Number 12 – New Edition (1984) 189145
Tuf Mag Poster Magazine Number 12 – New Edition (1984) 189145

$9.99

$6.99


1 in stock


MagazineSKU: 181122-76948-1
Weight: 1.12 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Poster Categories: Music
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Tuf Mag Poster Magazine Number 12 – New Edition (1984).

The item is in very good condition with small bends, creases and corner wear. See photos for details.

Specifications

  • Size: 22x32 inch open


Publication: Tuf Mag
Subject: Jayne Kennedy | New Edition

Related Items

Purple Rain: Prince and the Revolution Ultimate Collector’s Edition Multi-Disc Box Set
Tupac Shakur Black and White Portrait Praying 22 X 34 inch Music Poster
Prince Purple Rain DVD (2004)
Misfits 25th Anniversary Music Poster
The Greatest Showman Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Eddie and the Cruisers II: Eddie Lives Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Axl Rose Performing in New York (1988) 24 x 33 Inch Poster [Black & White]
Copyright Criminals, Copyright Criminals Funky Drummer Edition DVD
Legend of the Wu-Tang: Wu-Tang Clan’s Greatest Hits Compilation Album
Jane’s Addiction – Alive at Twenty-Five 2016 Silver Spoon Anniversary Tour [Blu-ray/DVD/CD] 3-Disc Set

Categories

Magazines & Newspapers | Music | Music Videos | Musical

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *