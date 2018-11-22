Tuf Mag Poster Magazine Number 12 – New Edition (1984) 189145

$9.99
$6.99
MagazineSKU: 181122-76948-1
Weight: 1.12 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 1.12 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Poster Categories: Music
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Tuf Mag Poster Magazine Number 12 – New Edition (1984).
The item is in very good condition with small bends, creases and corner wear. See photos for details.
Specifications
- Size: 22x32 inch open
Publication: Tuf Mag
Subject: Jayne Kennedy | New Edition