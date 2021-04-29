Share Page Support Us
Vibe Magazine (April 1995) Tupac Shakur Jailhouse Interview [T74]

Vibe Magazine (April 1995) Tupac Shakur Jailhouse Interview [T74]
$239.99
$179.99
1 in stock
mag
SKU: 210429-86794-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Vibe Magazine (April 1995) Tupac Shakur Jailhouse Interview. Kevin Powell, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis, Naughty by Nature, Malik Yoba.

Item has wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

