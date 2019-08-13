Rocketman: Inside the World of the Movie Hardcover Edition (2019)

View larger $40.00 $32.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5

5 in stock





Hardcover Book SKU: 190813-78790-1

ISBN-10: 1681884798

ISBN-13: 9781681884790

Weight: 3.12 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Genres: Biography | Music Videos | Musical

Studio: Weldon Owen

Item Release Date: May 21, 2019

Rating: R

Details

Rocketman: The Official Movie Companion contains a wealth of amazing photographs from throughout the development and shooting of the movie as well as quotes and interviews from the cast and crew. The book will provide a fascinating insight into how the film was made, including locations, choreography, costumes and—of course—the music.

In May 2019, audiences are invited to discover the fantastical story of Sir Elton John’s life, from his years as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music, to global superstar, through his influential and enduring partnership with his songwriting collaborator Bernie Taupin.

Rocketman, an epic musical fantasy from Paramount Pictures, Marv Studios and Rocket Pictures, stars Taron Egerton who plays Elton John, Jamie Bell (Bernie Taupin), Richard Madden (John Reid) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Sheila Eileen).

Rocketman is written by Lee Hall (Billy Elliot, War Horse) and directed by Dexter Fletcher (Eddie the Eagle).

This is the official book of the movie and features on-set and behind-the-scenes photos, quotes and more.

Specifications

Language: English

Size: 9 x 0.7 x 11 in

Pages: 160

Cast: Bryce Dallas Howard | Gemma Jones | Jamie Bell | Richard Madden | Taron Egerton

Directors: Dexter Fletcher

Subject: Elton John

Project Name: Rocketman

