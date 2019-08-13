Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Rocketman: Inside the World of the Movie Hardcover Edition (2019)

Rocketman: Inside the World of the Movie Hardcover Edition (2019)
View larger

$40.00

$32.97


5 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 190813-78790-1
ISBN-10: 1681884798
ISBN-13: 9781681884790
Weight: 3.12 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Biography | Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Weldon Owen
Item Release Date: May 21, 2019
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Rocketman: The Official Movie Companion contains a wealth of amazing photographs from throughout the development and shooting of the movie as well as quotes and interviews from the cast and crew. The book will provide a fascinating insight into how the film was made, including locations, choreography, costumes and—of course—the music.

In May 2019, audiences are invited to discover the fantastical story of Sir Elton John’s life, from his years as a prodigy at the Royal Academy of Music, to global superstar, through his influential and enduring partnership with his songwriting collaborator Bernie Taupin.

Rocketman, an epic musical fantasy from Paramount Pictures, Marv Studios and Rocket Pictures, stars Taron Egerton who plays Elton John, Jamie Bell (Bernie Taupin), Richard Madden (John Reid) and Bryce Dallas Howard (Sheila Eileen).

Rocketman is written by Lee Hall (Billy Elliot, War Horse) and directed by Dexter Fletcher (Eddie the Eagle).

This is the official book of the movie and features on-set and behind-the-scenes photos, quotes and more.

Specifications

  • Language: English
  • Size: 9 x 0.7 x 11 in
  • Pages: 160

Cast: Bryce Dallas Howard | Gemma Jones | Jamie Bell | Richard Madden | Taron Egerton
Directors: Dexter Fletcher
Subject: Elton John
Project Name: Rocketman

Related Items

Prince and the Revolution Purple Rain 2015 Paisley Park Vinyl Remaster Overseen by Prince + Poster
Dick Clark’s The First 25 Years of Rock & Roll Hardcover 1st Edition (1988)
Bill Duke: My 40-Year Career on Screen and behind the Camera (2018)
Life: The First Decade 1936-1945 (1984) [1931115]
The Ramones Road to Ruin 24 x 33 Inch Illustrated Music Poster
Lynyrd Skynyrd “Wanted” The Last Rebel – Support Southern Rock 24 x 36 inch Music Poster
U2 The Joshua Tree Black & White 36 x 24 Inch Poster
Rand McNally The Atlas of the Universe
Bonobo – Migration Album CD
Portraits of the British Cinema: 60 Glorious Years 1925-1985 (1st U.S. Edition 1986)

Categories

Biography | Hardcover Books | Music Videos | Musical | Weldon Owen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *