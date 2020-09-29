Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

The Life Magazine Treasury of American Folk Music (1961) [J41]

The Life Magazine Treasury of American Folk Music (1961) [J41]
View larger
The Life Magazine Treasury of American Folk Music (1961) [J41]
The Life Magazine Treasury of American Folk Music (1961) [J41]

$19.99

$15.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200929-82170-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Project Records
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Life Magazine Treasury of American Folk Music (1961). The item is in very good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear on the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Related Items

James Baldwin Reading From Giovanni’s Room and Another Country Vinyl Edition SEALED CMS517
Black Sabbath: The Ozzy Osbourne Years (2000)
De La Soul: Buddy, Ghetto Thang – Tommy Boy Music Select Records 12 Inch Maxi-Single
Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver Blu-ray + Digital Ultraviolet Edition with Slipcover
Elvis Presley Black and White with Guitar 24 x 36 Inch Poster
Guitar Player Magazine (January 1977) Frank Zappa, Freddie King, Lindsey Buckingham [86029]
Up in Smoke 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Deluxe Collection – Vinyl + CD + Blu-ray + Photo Book + Poster
The Other Side of Round Midnight Featuring Dexter Gordon Vinyl Edition
Run DMC King of Rock 23 x 35 inch Music Poster
Copyright Criminals, Copyright Criminals Funky Drummer Edition DVD

Categories

Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Project Records | Vinyl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *