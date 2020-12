Cruisin’ 1963 Hits by the Original Artists Vinyl Edition Ruby Records [E90]

View larger $12.99 $8.70 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 201205-83622-1

Part No: RR3-4086

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Genres: History | Music Videos | Musical

Studio: Ruby Records

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Cruisin’ 1963 Hits by the Original Artists Vinyl Edition Ruby Records.

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Playlists

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1



Artists: April Stevens | Cascades | Crystals | Dale and Grace | Del Shannon | Dovells | Kingsmen | Lou Christie | Nino Tempo | Ruby Records | Skeeter Davis | The Drifters

Related Items

Categories

History | Music Videos | Musical | Ruby Records