Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – The Official Collector’s Edition (2017)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – The Official Collector’s Edition (2017)
$19.99

$15.97


1 in stock


Hardcover BookSKU: 190813-78792-1
ISBN-10: 1785861573
ISBN-13: 9781785861574
Weight: 2.09 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Science Fiction | Sequels
Studio: Lucasfilm | Titan
Original U.S. Release: December 16, 2016
Item Release Date: January 17, 2017
Rating: PG-13
Details

This essential guide to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story brings the brand new Star Wars movie to life, with detailed information and extensive images depicting the characters and worlds explored in Rogue One, as well as presenting unseen concept art and unique behind-the-scenes imagery.

Specifications

  • Pages: 98
  • Language: English
  • Size: 8.1 x 0.5 x 11.2 in

Cast: Alan Tudyk | Ben Mendelsohn | Diego Luna | Donnie Yen | Felicity Jones | Forest Whitaker | Jimmy Smits | Mads Mikkelsen | Wen Jiang
Directors: Gareth Edwards
Project Name: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Categories

Action | Adventure | Drama | Hardcover Books | Lucasfilm | Science Fiction | Sequels | Titan

