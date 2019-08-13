Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – The Official Collector’s Edition (2017)

Hardcover Book SKU: 190813-78792-1

ISBN-10: 1785861573

ISBN-13: 9781785861574

Weight: 2.09 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Forest Whitaker | Jimmy Smits items

Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books

Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Science Fiction | Sequels

Studio: Lucasfilm | Titan

Original U.S. Release: December 16, 2016

Item Release Date: January 17, 2017

Rating: PG-13

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

This essential guide to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story brings the brand new Star Wars movie to life, with detailed information and extensive images depicting the characters and worlds explored in Rogue One, as well as presenting unseen concept art and unique behind-the-scenes imagery.

Specifications

Pages: 98

Language: English

Size: 8.1 x 0.5 x 11.2 in

Cast: Alan Tudyk | Ben Mendelsohn | Diego Luna | Donnie Yen | Felicity Jones | Forest Whitaker | Jimmy Smits | Mads Mikkelsen | Wen Jiang

Directors: Gareth Edwards

Project Name: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Drama | Hardcover Books | Lucasfilm | Science Fiction | Sequels | Titan