The Saturday Evening Post (May 7, 1904) J. J. Gould, Cleveland Bond Issues, President Grover Cleveland

View larger $14.99 $10.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





mag SKU: 191020-79500-1

Weight: 0.14 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers

Genres: Biography | Documentary | Drama | History

Item Release Date: May 7, 1904

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Saturday Evening Post Magazine (May 7, 1904) J. J. Gould, Cleveland Bond Issues, President Grover Cleveland.

The item is in great condition with some bends and creases. See photos for details.



Publication: The Saturday Evening Post

Related Items

Categories

Biography | Documentary | Drama | History | Magazines & Newspapers