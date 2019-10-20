Share Page Support Us
The Saturday Evening Post (May 7, 1904) J. J. Gould, Cleveland Bond Issues, President Grover Cleveland

$14.99

$10.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 191020-79500-1
Weight: 0.14 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Biography | Documentary | Drama | History
Item Release Date: May 7, 1904
Details

Saturday Evening Post Magazine (May 7, 1904) J. J. Gould, Cleveland Bond Issues, President Grover Cleveland.

The item is in great condition with some bends and creases. See photos for details.


Publication: The Saturday Evening Post

