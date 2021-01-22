Share Page Support Us
Original Soundtracks and Hit Music from Great Motion Picture Themes Vinyl Edition (UAL 3122) [C49]

Original Soundtracks and Hit Music from Great Motion Picture Themes Vinyl Edition (UAL 3122) [C49]
$9.99

$6.87


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 210122-84681-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Adventure | Drama
Studio: United Artists
Details

Original Soundtracks and Hit Music from Great Motion Picture Themes.

The item is in very good shape with some wear and bends in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1


Contributors: Al Caiola | Don Costa | Ferrante & Teicher | Gerry Mulligan | Nick Perito | Shelly Manne | Solomon & Sheba
Filmography: Exodus | God's Little Acre | I Want to Live | Never on Sunday | On the Beach | Smile | Some Like it Hot | The Alamo | The Apartment | The Big Country | The Horse Soldiers | The Magnificent Seven | The Unforgiven | The Vikings | The Wonderful Country

