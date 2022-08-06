Share Page Support Us
USA Today Newspaper (Sep 12, 2001) 911 Act Of War Full Edition Newspaper W41

USA Today Newspaper (Sep 12, 2001) 911 Act Of War Full Edition Newspaper Special Report. Terrorists strike, death toll horrendous. Tears most of the day, Carnage in New York, Pentagon in flames. Minute by minute, fear envelops the country, As Jetliners strike U.S. landmarks, America’s sense of Security is Shattered.

