Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

The Ramones Road to Ruin 24 x 33 Inch Illustrated Music Poster

The Ramones Road to Ruin 24 x 33 Inch Illustrated Music Poster
View larger

$11.98

$8.98


2 in stock


PosterSKU: 171129-68661-1
Part No: 52391F 606
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Poster Categories: Music
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Ramones were an American punk rock band that formed in Forest Hills, Queens section of New York in 1974. They are often credited as the first band to define the punk rock sound. Despite reaching only limited commercial success, The Ramones are considered a major influence on the 1970s punk movement.

Road to Ruin was The Ramones fourth studio album. The album was co-produced by Tommy with Ed Stasium, and included acoustic guitar, ballads and the band’s first two recorded songs longer than three minutes. The song “I Wanna Be Sedated” became one of the band’s best-known hits.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x33 in


Subject: The Ramones

Related Items

Prince Purple Rain When Doves Cry 24 x 36 Inch Teaser Movie Poster
Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver Blu-ray + Digital Ultraviolet Edition with Slipcover
Original Little Shop of Horrors Japanese Souvenir Program Magazine (1987)
Tupac Resurrection: Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture [Parental Advisory]
Rare Chicago The Musical 2008 Promotional Die-Cut “Sneak Peek” Calendar with Gretchen Mol, Usher Raymond, Melanie Griffith and Many More Cast Members
The Police (1980) 24 x 33 Inch Poster
Russ Meyer’s Beyond the Valley of the Dolls Blu-ray Special Criterion Collection Edition
The Rocky Horror Picture Show 24 x 36 Inch Red Lips Tim Curry Movie Poster
ICON: Motown Classics
The Doors Black and White 24 x 36 inch Poster

Categories

Featured | Music | Music Videos | Musical | Posters - Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *