Shonen Jump Naruto Team 7 II Shippuden 36 x 24 Inch Manga Poster

$12.98
$7.98
Part No: 52409F 3110
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Poster Categories: Comics & Fantasy Art
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
This large colorful poster features Naruto Team 7, ready for action. The Japanese manga series Naruto was originally written and illustrated by Masashi Kishimoto.
Specifications
- Size: 36x24 in
Subject: Naruto Shippuden
Characters: Naruto Uzumaki
Authors: Masashi Kishimoto
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Comics & Fantasy Art | Family | Fantasy | Featured | Science Fiction