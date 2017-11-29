Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook

Soundgarden Louder Than Love 24 x 36 Inch Music Poster

Soundgarden Louder Than Love 24 x 36 Inch Music Poster
View larger

$12.99

$9.98


2 in stock


PosterSKU: 171129-68665-1
Part No: 52366F PAS0984
Weight: 1.01 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Poster Categories: Music
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Rock band Soundgarden formed in Seattle, Washington in 1984, founded by singer and rhythm guitarist Chris Cornell, lead guitarist Kim Thayil, and bassist Hiro Yamamoto. Matt Cameron became the Soundgarden’s drummer in 1986, while bassist Ben Shepherd became a permanent replacement for Yamamoto in 1990. “Louder Than Love,” released on September 5, 1989, was the band’s second album.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in


Artists: Ben Shepherd | Chris Cornell | Hiro Yamamoto | Kim Thayil | Matt Cameron
Subject: Soundgarden

Related Items

The Harder They Come Remastered Soundtrack Recording by Jimmy Cliff
Edgar Wright’s Baby Driver Blu-ray + Digital Ultraviolet Edition with Slipcover
The Police (1980) 24 x 33 Inch Poster
Eddie and the Cruisers II: Eddie Lives Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Valley of the Dolls Blu-ray Special Criterion Collection Edition
Walk the Line Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
ICON: Motown Classics
Rare Chicago The Musical 2008 Promotional Die-Cut “Sneak Peek” Calendar with Gretchen Mol, Usher Raymond, Melanie Griffith and Many More Cast Members
Axl Rose Performing in New York (1988) 24 x 33 Inch Poster [Black & White]
The Rocky Horror Picture Show 24 x 36 Inch Red Lips Tim Curry Movie Poster

Categories

Featured | Music | Music Videos | Musical | Posters - Reprints

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *