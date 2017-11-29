Soundgarden Louder Than Love 24 x 36 Inch Music Poster

$12.99
Rock band Soundgarden formed in Seattle, Washington in 1984, founded by singer and rhythm guitarist Chris Cornell, lead guitarist Kim Thayil, and bassist Hiro Yamamoto. Matt Cameron became the Soundgarden’s drummer in 1986, while bassist Ben Shepherd became a permanent replacement for Yamamoto in 1990. “Louder Than Love,” released on September 5, 1989, was the band’s second album.
- Size: 24x36 in
