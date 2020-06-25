The Color Purple Original Soundtrack 2 LP Vinyl Box Set with Booklet (1986) Quincy Jones

View larger $25.99 $19.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Vinyl SKU: 200625-81155-1

Weight: 2.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Adolph Caesar | Danny Glover | Oprah Winfrey | Quincy Jones | Rae Dawn Chong | Steven Spielberg | Whoopi Goldberg items

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Drama | History | Music Videos | Musical

Original U.S. Release: February 7, 1986

Rating: PG-13

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

The Color Purple Original Soundtrack 2 LP Vinyl Box Set with Booklet (1986), music produced by Quincy Jones. The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 2

Cast: Adolph Caesar | Danny Glover | Margaret Avery | Oprah Winfrey | Rae Dawn Chong | Whoopi Goldberg | Willard E. Pugh

Directors: Steven Spielberg

Project Name: The Color Purple

Composers: Quincy Jones

Related Items

Categories

Drama | History | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Vinyl