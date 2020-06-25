Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Donna Summer Live and More 2LP Vinyl Edition (1978) Die-cut Sleeve

Donna Summer Live and More 2LP Vinyl Edition (1978) Die-cut Sleeve
View larger

$19.99

$9.97


1 in stock


VinylSKU: 200625-81157-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

View All: Donna Summer  items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Casablanca Records
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Donna Summer Live and More 2LP Vinyl Edition (1978) Die-cut Sleeve. The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 2


Artists: Donna Summer

Related Items

Sugarhill Gang Self Titled Full Album Original Vinyl Edition (1979)
Stormy Monday 2-Disc Special Edition [Blu-ray + DVD, 2017]
Moulin Rouge! Music from Baz Luhrmann’s Film
Michael Jackson Dangerous CD with 23-Page Liner Notes Booklet
David Bowie Ziggy Stardust 16×23 inch Bob Masse Music Poster
The Beatles – Yellow Submarine Collage 24 X 36 inch Poster
Broadway Musical: A Picture Quiz Book Paperback 1st Edition (1977)
Vibe Magazine Eighth Anniversary Juice Issue (September 2001) Outkast Andre 3000, Big Boi [190131]
8 Mile Original Soundtrack Album CD Music From and Inspired by the Motion Picture
Santana Lotus 2-Disc CD Set

Categories

Casablanca Records | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Throwback Space | Vinyl

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *