$19.99
$9.97
VinylSKU: 200625-81157-1
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
View All: Donna Summer items
Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Lines: Throwback Space
Formats: Vinyl
Genres: Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Casablanca Records
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Donna Summer Live and More 2LP Vinyl Edition (1978) Die-cut Sleeve. The item is in good condition with some bends, creases and signs of wear in the sleeve. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 2
Artists: Donna Summer
Related Items
Categories
Casablanca Records | Music & Spoken Word | Music Videos | Musical | Throwback Space | Vinyl