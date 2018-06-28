Iron Maiden ReAction Figure – The Trooper Soldier Eddie

Share Page Support Us
$16.00

$14.97


10 in stock


Action FigureSKU: 180628-73987-1
UPC: 086547346634
Part No: AUG2017PDW
Weight: 0.13 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Horror | Music Videos | Musical
Studio: Super 7
Item Release Date: December 8, 2017
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

An official Super7 x Iron Maiden collaboration! Maiden’s iconic mascot Eddie comes to life as a 3.75-inch ReAction figure. Trooper Eddie comes with Union Jack and sword accessories.

English heavy metal band Iron Maiden was founded in Leyton, East London, in 1975 by bassist and songwriter Steve Harris. The band’s discography includes 38 albums, including sixteen studio albums, twelve live albums, four EPs, and seven compilations. Iron Maiden were pioneers of the new wave of British heavy metal, achieving initial success during the early 1980s.

Members of rock band Iron Maiden have included Steve Harris, Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, Bruce Dickinson, Nicko McBrain and Janick Gers.

Special Features

  • Articulated action figure looks appropriately retro
  • Union Jack and sword accessories included

Specifications

  • Size: 3.75 in tall


Subject: Iron Maiden

Categories

