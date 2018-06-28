Iron Maiden ReAction Figure – The Trooper Soldier Eddie

View larger $16.00 $14.97 - Select Qty - 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

An official Super7 x Iron Maiden collaboration! Maiden’s iconic mascot Eddie comes to life as a 3.75-inch ReAction figure. Trooper Eddie comes with Union Jack and sword accessories.

English heavy metal band Iron Maiden was founded in Leyton, East London, in 1975 by bassist and songwriter Steve Harris. The band’s discography includes 38 albums, including sixteen studio albums, twelve live albums, four EPs, and seven compilations. Iron Maiden were pioneers of the new wave of British heavy metal, achieving initial success during the early 1980s.

Members of rock band Iron Maiden have included Steve Harris, Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, Bruce Dickinson, Nicko McBrain and Janick Gers.

Articulated action figure looks appropriately retro

Union Jack and sword accessories included

Size: 3.75 in tall



