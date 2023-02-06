Set of 3 The Terminal Man (1974) Press Publicity Photos George Segal [M10]

- Cast: Donald Moffat | George Segal | James Sikking | Jill Clayburgh | Jim Antonio | Joan Hackett | Matt Clark | Michael C. Gwynne | Norman Burton | Richard Dysart | William Hansen
- Directors: Mike Hodges
- Project Name: The Terminal Man
- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
- Genres: Horror | Science Fiction
- Studios: Warner Bros.
- Original Release Date: June 19, 1974
- Rating: pg
- More: George Segal | Joan Hackett
Set of 3 The Terminal Man (1974) Press Publicity Photos, George Segal.
Press and publicity photos for film and television were used to promote projects in movie theaters, trade publications and the entertainment sections of physical newspapers.
