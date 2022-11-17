Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Original Cast of The Walking Dead Press Event Photo [221114-5]

Original Cast of The Walking Dead Press Event Photo [221114-5]
View larger
Original Cast of The Walking Dead Press Event Photo [221114-5]
$16.47
$14.97
See Options

1 in stock
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr4
SKU: 221118-104246
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Original cast of The Walking Dead at 2010 press event in New York City. Shown in the photo are series creator Robert Kirkman, Executive Producer Gale Anne Hurd, Original Showrunner Frank Darabont, and Actors Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes), Sarah Wayne Callies (Lori Grimes), Jon Bernthal (Shane Walsh), Laurie Holden (Andrea Harrison), Steven Yeun (Glenn Rhee), and Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon).

Explore More...

Related Items

Set of 2 Hercules (1958) / Hercules Unchained (1959) Lobby Cards Steve Reeves [G93]
Cal Ripken Jr. The Art of Sport Porcelain Hand-painted 8 inch Figure (1996)
Flags of Our Fathers Press Kit
Officer Downe (Based on the graphic novel by Joe Casey and Chris Burnham)
The Shadow Comic Book Issue No.10 1975 Denny O’Neil DC Comics 12235
Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin Dawn Of The Dead Soundtrack Limited 40th Anniversary Box Set + T-Shirt + Rare Comic
Legion Original 11×17 inch Promotional Movie Poster, Paul Bettany [I68]
Dragonball Z – Goku Three Character Pose 24 x 36 inch Anime Poster
Battleground DVD Edition (2012) Neil MacKay [304]
Dawn of the Dead HD DVD Unrated Director’s Cut Edition [310]
Photo Semi-Gloss 8.5x11 - Tr4SKU: 221118-104246
Weight: 0.05 lbs
Condition: Brand New - The item has never been opened and is still in the manufacturer’s packaging. See the description and photos for full details on any imperfections. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.