Tourist Trap Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe Vinyl Edition

NOTE: Item is sealed and has some bruising in the corners. Please review photos with our logo for condition details.

Announcing the deluxe soundtrack reissue to the 1979 horror gem, TOURIST TRAP. For decades, the original 1979 pressing of TOURIST TRAP has become not only incredibly difficult to locate, but also prohibitively expensive. Due to this fact, Waxwork has poured themselves into tracking down the original masters, re-storing, re-mixing, and re-mastering for vinyl. Waxwork Records has created the highest quality release of TOURIST TRAP to date. This eerie soundtrack has never sounded better!

TOURIST TRAP kick-started the mannequin horror film, and is still as creepy today as it was upon it’s initial 1979 release date. This horror movie is as spooky as they come. The score that accompanies it composed by the legendary Pino Donnagio (Carrie, ﻿The Howling﻿, ﻿Body Double﻿) is a riveting, masterful work of retro horror soundscapes. Harpsichords and breathy female vocals a-plenty.

Special Features

Available on 180 Gram Blood Red with Black Marble Vinyl

Includes new artwork by Marc Schoenbach of Sadist Art Designs

Composer Liner notes by Pino Donaggio

Director Liner notes by David Schmoeller

A Heavyweight Old Style Tip-On Gatefold Jacket

An 11x11 inch art print

Playlists

Main Title

The Back Room

Someone’s Watching

In The Pool

Love Theme / Shrine

Effeti Moog E Voci

Davey’s Watlz

The Chase

Eileen’s Death

Love Theme / Wife

A Visit To Davey’s House

Mannequins

The Mannequins Come Forth

Heartburst

The Fight / Revelation

In The Water

Dreamwake

Escape

Stalking

Becky’s Death

Mannequins On Guard

Love Theme / Confession

Jerry To The Rescue

Dance / Going Home

End Title

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

