Tourist Trap Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Deluxe Vinyl Edition

- Cast: Chuck Connors | Dawn Jeffory | Jocelyn Jones | Jon Van Ness | Keith McDermott | Robin Sherwood | Tanya Roberts
- Directors: David Schmoeller
- Project Name Tourist Trap
- Composers Pino Donaggio
- Artists Marc Schoenbach (Sadist Art Designs)
- Product Types: Music & Spoken Word
- Lines: Cult Cinema Icons | Pop Fetish
- Formats: Vinyl
- Genres: Cult Cinema | Horror | Thrillers
- Studios: Waxwork
- Original Release Date: March 16, 1979
- Product Release Date: October 6, 2015
- Rating: PG
NOTE: Item is sealed and has some bruising in the corners. Please review photos with our logo for condition details.
Announcing the deluxe soundtrack reissue to the 1979 horror gem, TOURIST TRAP. For decades, the original 1979 pressing of TOURIST TRAP has become not only incredibly difficult to locate, but also prohibitively expensive. Due to this fact, Waxwork has poured themselves into tracking down the original masters, re-storing, re-mixing, and re-mastering for vinyl. Waxwork Records has created the highest quality release of TOURIST TRAP to date. This eerie soundtrack has never sounded better!
TOURIST TRAP kick-started the mannequin horror film, and is still as creepy today as it was upon it’s initial 1979 release date. This horror movie is as spooky as they come. The score that accompanies it composed by the legendary Pino Donnagio (Carrie, The Howling, Body Double) is a riveting, masterful work of retro horror soundscapes. Harpsichords and breathy female vocals a-plenty.
Special Features
- Available on 180 Gram Blood Red with Black Marble Vinyl
- Includes new artwork by Marc Schoenbach of Sadist Art Designs
- Composer Liner notes by Pino Donaggio
- Director Liner notes by David Schmoeller
- A Heavyweight Old Style Tip-On Gatefold Jacket
- An 11x11 inch art print
Playlists
- Main Title
- The Back Room
- Someone’s Watching
- In The Pool
- Love Theme / Shrine
- Effeti Moog E Voci
- Davey’s Watlz
- The Chase
- Eileen’s Death
- Love Theme / Wife
- A Visit To Davey’s House
- Mannequins
- The Mannequins Come Forth
- Heartburst
- The Fight / Revelation
- In The Water
- Dreamwake
- Escape
- Stalking
- Becky’s Death
- Mannequins On Guard
- Love Theme / Confession
- Jerry To The Rescue
- Dance / Going Home
- End Title
