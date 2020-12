Children Shouldn’t Play with Dead Things Original Soundtrack Music by Carl Zittrer

View larger $36.99 $32.70 - Select Qty - 1 2

Original U.S. Release: June 9, 1972

Item Release Date: November 6, 2020

Rating: PG

First ever vinyl pressing of this 1972 cult zombie horror classic composed by Carl Zittrer (Black Christmas, Prom Night etc).

Gatefold packaging

Extensive liner notes by composer Carl Zittrer

Download code

Colored vinyl

First ever vinyl pressing

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Alan Ormsby | Jane Daly | Jeff Gillen | Seth Sklarey | Valerie Mamches

Directors: Bob Clark

Project Name: Children Shouldn't Play with Dead Things

Composers: Carl Zittrer

