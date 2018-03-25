Twitter
The Fabulous Baker Boys Original Soundtrack – Music by Dave Grusin
The Fabulous Baker Boys Original Soundtrack – Music by Dave Grusin
$8.99

$4.97


1 in stock


CDSKU: 180321-71089-1
UPC: 011105200226
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word
Formats: CD
Genres: Drama | Musical | Romance
Studio: GRP Records
Original U.S. Release: October 13, 1989
Item Release Date: October 17, 1989
Rating: R
Details

This item is in very good shape, with some wear on the jewel case. The disc is in great shape.

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Albert Hall | Beau Bridges | Dakin Matthews | Ellie Raab | Gregory Itzin | Jeff Bridges | Ken Lerner | Michelle Pfeiffer | Terri Treas | Xander Berkeley
Directors: Steve Kloves
Project Name: The Fabulous Baker Boys
Composers: Benny Goodman Quartet | Dave Grusin | Michelle Pfeiffer | The Duke Ellington Orchestra | The Earl Palmer Trio

