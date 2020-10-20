Bay Ridge New York Narrows Bridge 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Art Canvas Print [C27]

$39.99
$32.97
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Poster Crush | Stretched Canvas
Genres: Biography | Drama
Poster Categories: Art & Creativity
Studio: Trev
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Bay Ridge New York Narrows Bridge 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Art Canvas Print. This is part of a series of canvas prints that were manufactured on-demand under official license by a company in Troy, Michigan and are no longer available. These high quality canvases are sealed on both sides and are 1.375 inches thick.
This is a new and sealed item. See photos for item condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 12x18 in
- Material: Stretched Canvas
Related Items
Categories
Art & Creativity | Biography | Drama | Stretched Canvas | Trev