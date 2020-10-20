Share Page Support Us
Bay Ridge New York Narrows Bridge 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Art Canvas Print [C27]

View larger
$39.99

$32.97


1 in stock


12 x 18 inch Canvas Art WrapSKU: 201020-82376-1
Weight: 3.15 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Stretched Canvas
Genres: Biography | Drama
Poster Categories: Art & Creativity
Studio: Trev
This item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Details

Bay Ridge New York Narrows Bridge 12×18 inch Officially Licensed Art Canvas Print. This is part of a series of canvas prints that were manufactured on-demand under official license by a company in Troy, Michigan and are no longer available. These high quality canvases are sealed on both sides and are 1.375 inches thick.

This is a new and sealed item. See photos for item condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 12x18 in
  • Material: Stretched Canvas

