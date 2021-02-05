Judgement Night: Music from the Motion Picture Soundtrack CD

$7.99
Featured is the incredible soundtrack to the crime thriller Judgement Night, featuring House of Pain, De La Soul, Living Colour, Run DMC, Onyx, Ice T, Cypress Hill, Sonic Youth, Dinosaur Jr., and many more.
- Just Another Victim by: Helmet | House of Pain
- Fallin' by: De La Soul | Teenage Fanclub
- Me, Myself and My Microphone by: Living Colour | Run D.M.C.
- Judgement Night by: Biohazard | Onyx
- Disorder by: Ice-T | Slayer
- Another Body Murdered by: Boo Yaa T.R.I.B.E. | Faith No More
- I Love You Mary Jane by: Cypress Hill | Sonic Youth
- Come and Die by: Fatal | Therapy?
- Freak Momma by: Mudhoney | Sir Mix-A-Lot
- Missing Link by: Del The Funky Homosapien | Dinosaur Jr.
- Real Thing by: Cypress Hill | Pearl Jam
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Cuba Gooding Jr. | Denis Leary | Emilio Estevez | Erik Schrody | Jeremy Piven | Michael DeLorenzo | Michael Wiseman | Peter Greene | Relioues Webb | Stephen Dorff
Directors: Stephen Hopkins
Project Name: Judgement Night
