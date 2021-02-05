Share Page Support Us
Eaglemoss Hero Collector DC Decades Batman 1970s Collectible Figure

Eaglemoss Hero Collector DC Decades Batman 1970s Collectible Figure
Eaglemoss Hero Collector DC Decades Batman 1970s Collectible Figure
Eaglemoss Hero Collector DC Decades Batman 1970s Collectible Figure
Eaglemoss Hero Collector DC Decades Batman 1970s Collectible Figure
Eaglemoss Hero Collector DC Decades Batman 1970s Collectible Figure

$28.99

$23.70


2 in stock


toySKU: 210205-84984-1
UPC: 5059072000963
Part No: EAGM00963
Weight: 0.15 lbs
Condition: New

Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Cult Flavor
Genres: Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Crime | Science Fiction
Studio: Eaglemoss Collection
Item Release Date: January 1, 2020
Details

Hero Collector is proud to present a new series inspired by the ever-changing appearance of Batman throughout the character’s comic book history. Each issue will include a figurine inspired by the art of a particular decade and a 16-page magazine focusing on the Dark Knight’s adventures at the time.

Special Features

  • Includes a 16-page magazine focusing on the Dark Knight’s adventures during the 1970s.

Specifications

  • Size: 5 in
  • Material: Plastic Resin

Cast: Adam West | Ben Affleck | Ben McKenzie | Bruce Greenwood | Christian Bale | George Clooney | Jason O'Mara | Julian Fletcher | Kevin Conroy | Kevin McKidd | Michael Keaton | Peter Weller | Ron Perlman | Val Kilmer | Will Arnett
Characters: Batman

Action | Adventure | Animation | Anime | Comic Based | Crime | Cult Flavor | Eaglemoss Collection | Featured | Featured - Email | Science Fiction | Toys & Figures