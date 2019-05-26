Double Impact Special Collector’s Edition Blu-ray

View larger $39.95 $25.97 - Select Qty - 1

Details

Twin brothers torn apart by violence. On a mission of revenge. Together they deliver… Double Impact!

What could be better than Jean-Claude Van Damme (Lionheart) in an explosively entertaining action extravaganza? Two of him! There’s twice the excitement, twice the mayhem and twice the fun in this turbo-charged adventure that pushes the thrills into overdrive.

Van Damme leaps into the dual roles of Chad and Alex Wagner, twin brothers who were separated after their parents’ brutal murder. Years later, the two couldn’t be more different: Chad is a slick Beverly Hills fitness instructor, while Alex is a rough and tumble smuggler on the gritty streets of Hong Kong. But when fate throws them together again, Chad and Alex discover that there’s one thing they have in common: they’re both fighting machines! Determined to enact revenge on their parents’ killers, the martial-arts experts kick, chop and shoot all the way to an electrifying final showdown aboard a gargantuan freighter in Hong Kong harbor.

Special Features

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation of the main feature in 1.85:1 aspect ratio

The Making of Double Impact: Part 1 (HD, 53 mins) + The Making of Double Impact: Part 2 (59 mins) [A two part feature length retrospective documentary about the making of the film featuring interviews with star and co-writer Jean-Claude Van Damme, director and co-writer Sheldon Lettich, producer Ashok Amritraj, co-star Cory Everson-Donia, co-star and fight coordinator Peter Malota and ''Chad'' and ''Alex'' photo doubles Jeff Rector & Jerry Rector]

Double Impact: Deleted / Extended Scenes

Double Impact: Anatomy of a Scene (with Director Sheldon Lettich)

Original Theatrical Trailer

Collectible Mini-Poster

1991 Behind the Scenes Featurette

B-Roll Selections

Promotional Film Clips

1991 Cast and Crew Interview Clips

Double Impact MVD Rewind Collection Promo

Specifications

Region: A

Language: English

Runtime: 110

Aspect Ratio: 1.85:1

Audio: 2.0 Stereo Surround (LPCM)

Cast: Alonna Shaw | Bolo Yeung | Geoffrey Lewis | Jean-Claude Van Damme | Philip Chan

Directors: Sheldon Lettich

Project Name: Double Impact

