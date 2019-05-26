Share Page Support Us
Tobe Hooper's Mortuary Blu-ray Edition

Tobe Hooper’s Mortuary Blu-ray Edition
View larger

Details

When the Doyle family moves to a small town in California, they plan on starting a new life…perhaps a strange choice, seeing as this new life entails running the long-abandoned Fowler Funeral Home and cemetery. The locals fear the place, and there are whispers around town that not only are the grounds haunted, but that the Fowler boy, who wore a burial shroud to hide his hideously deformed face, still lives in one of the tombs there. The Doyles discover all too soon that the gossip is true. Something lurks beneath the Fowler estate–something that raises the dead from long-forgotten graves…something that feeds upon death itself.

Special Features

  • High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) presentation of the main feature
  • Audio Commentary from Director Tobe Hooper
  • Inside the Graveyard Behind the Scenes featurette with Director Tobe Hooper
  • Original Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

  • Number of Discs: 1
  • Audio: 5.1 Dolby Digital, 2.0 Stereo
  • Region: A,B,C
  • Runtime: 93
  • Aspect Ratio: 1.78:1
  • Language: English
  • Subtitles: English

Cast: Dan Byrd | Denise Crosby | Stephanie Patton
Directors: Tobe Hooper
Project Name: Mortuary

