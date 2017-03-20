Killer Dames: Two Gothic Chillers By Emilio P. Miraglia on Blu-ray + DVD (The Night Evelyn Came Out of the Grave, The Red Queen Kills Seven Times)

View larger $69.95 $45.00 - Select Qty - 1 2

DVD-BD Combo Set SKU: 170320-63992-1

UPC: 760137843498

Part No: AV053

Weight: 0.15 lbs

Condition: New

Details

At the height of the Italian giallo boom in the early 1970s, scores of filmmakers turned their hand to crafting their own unique takes on these lurid murder-mystery thrillers. This limited edition double pack features two distinctive offerings by Emilio P. Miraglia, which meld twisty whodunit narratives with gothic chills. In The Night Evelyn Came Out of the Grave, troubled aristocrat Alan Cunningham (Anthony Steffen, Django the B*stard), haunted by the death of his first wife Evelyn, tries to move on by marrying the seductive Gladys (Marina Malfatti, All the Colours of the Dark). Marital bliss is short-lived, however, as various relatives meet untimely and gruesome deaths, prompting speculation that a vengeful Evelyn has risen from the grave… Meanwhile, in The Red Queen Kills Seven Times, an age-old family curse hits sisters Kitty (Barbara Bouchet, Milano Calibro 9) and Franziska (Marina Malfatti) following the death of their grandfather Tobias (Rudolf Schündler, The Exorcist, Suspiria). Every hundred years, so the legend goes, the bloodthirsty Red Queen returns and claims seven fresh victims. Was Tobias just the first… and are Kitty and Franziska next? With both films making their worldwide Blu-ray debuts in stunning new 2K restorations, there has never been a better time to explore these little-seen giallo gems!

Special Features

Limited Edition box set (3000 copies) containing The Night Evelyn Came Out of the Grave and The Red Queen Kills Seven Times

Brand new 2K restorations of the films from the original camera negatives

High Definition Blu-ray (1080p) and Standard Definition DVD presentations

Original Italian and English soundtracks in mono audio (lossless DTS-HD Master Audio on the Blu-ray Discs)

Newly translated English subtitles for the Italian soundtracks

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing for the English soundtracks

Limited Edition 60-page booklet containing new writing by James Blackford, Kat Ellinger, Leonard Jacobs and Rachael Nisbet

The Night Evelyn Came Out of the Grave

New audio commentary by Troy Howarth

Exclusive introduction by actress Erika Blanc

Writer Stephen Thrower on The Night Evelyn Came Out of the Grave

The Whip and the Body - archival interview with Erika Blanc

The Night Erika Came Out of the Grave - exclusive interview with Erika Blanc

Still Rising from the Grave - archival interview with production designer Lorenzo Baraldi

Original Italian theatrical trailer

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gilles Vranckx

The Red Queen Kills Seven Times

New audio commentary by Alan Jones and Kim Newman

Exclusive new interview with actress Sybil Danning

Writer Stephen Thrower on The Red Queen Kills Seven Times

Archival introduction by production/costume designer Lorenzo Baraldi

Dead à Porter - archival interview with Lorenzo Baraldi

Rounding Up the Usual Suspects - archival interview with actor Marino Masé

If I Met Emilio Miraglia Today - archival featurette with Erika Blanc, Lorenzo Baraldi and Marino Masé

My Favorite... Films - archival interview with actress Barbara Bouchet

Alternative opening

Original Italian theatrical trailer

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gilles Vranckx

Specifications

Runtime: 202

Region: A

Audio: Stereo

Cast: Anthony Steffen | Barbara Bouchet | Brizio Montinaro | Bruno Bertocci | Carla Mancini | Enzo Tarascio | Erika Blanc | Ettore Bevilacqua | Fabrizio Moresco | Giacomo Rossi Stuart | Joan C. Davis | Maria Antonietta Guido | Maria Teresa Tofano | Marina Malfatti | Marino Masé | Nino Korda | Paola Natale | Pia Giancaro | Roberto Maldera | Rudolf Schündler | Sybil Danning | Ugo Pagliai | Umberto Raho

Directors: Emilio P. Miraglia

