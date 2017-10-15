Twitter
Michelangelo Antonioni's Blow-Up Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Composed & Conducted by Herbie Hancock

$16.99

$13.79


1 in stock


CDSKU: 171016-67877-1
UPC: 886976379520
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Drama | Mystery | Thrillers
Studio: SONY Music
Original U.S. Release: December 18, 1966
Item Release Date: February 26, 2010
Rating: NR
Blow-Up centers on a mod London photographer (David Hemmings), who finds something very suspicious in the shots he has taken of a mysterious beauty in a desolate park. Blow-Up was remake with John Travolta in the lead role as Blow-Out, which was directed by Brian De Palma.

This digitally remastered and expanded edition of the soundtrack to the 1966 motion picture includes two bonus tracks, including: ‘Am I Glad to See You’ (Outtake) and ‘Blow-Up’ (Outtake). The music for the film comes from Jazz legend Herbie Hancock and counts as his first film soundtrack. Blow-up was a British-Italian film directed by Michelangelo Antonioni, the director’s first English language film. It tells the story of a photographer’s accidental and incidental involvement with a murder.

  • Digitally Remastered
  • Extensive Liner Notes
  • Featuring Outtakes

  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Claude Chagrin | David Hemmings | Gillian Hills | Jane Birkin | John Castle | Julian Chagrin | Peter Bowles | Sarah Miles | Vanessa Redgrave | Veruschka von Lehndorff
Directors: Michelangelo Antonioni
Composers: Herbie Hancock
Subject: Blow-Up

