Michelangelo Antonioni’s Blow-Up Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Composed & Conducted by Herbie Hancock

$16.99
$13.79
UPC: 886976379520
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Formats: CD
Genres: Drama | Mystery | Thrillers
Studio: SONY Music
Original U.S. Release: December 18, 1966
Item Release Date: February 26, 2010
Rating: NR
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Blow-Up centers on a mod London photographer (David Hemmings), who finds something very suspicious in the shots he has taken of a mysterious beauty in a desolate park. Blow-Up was remake with John Travolta in the lead role as Blow-Out, which was directed by Brian De Palma.
This digitally remastered and expanded edition of the soundtrack to the 1966 motion picture includes two bonus tracks, including: ‘Am I Glad to See You’ (Outtake) and ‘Blow-Up’ (Outtake). The music for the film comes from Jazz legend Herbie Hancock and counts as his first film soundtrack. Blow-up was a British-Italian film directed by Michelangelo Antonioni, the director’s first English language film. It tells the story of a photographer’s accidental and incidental involvement with a murder.
Special Features
- Digitally Remastered
- Extensive Liner Notes
- Featuring Outtakes
Playlists
- Main Title (Blow-Up) by: Herbie Hancock
- Verushka (Part 1) by: Herbie Hancock
- Verushka (Part 2) by: Herbie Hancock
- Butchie's Tune by: Herbie Hancock
- Did You Ever Have To Make Up Your Mind? by: Herbie Hancock
- Bring Down the Birds (Outtake) by: Herbie Hancock
- The Naked Camera by: Herbie Hancock
- Jane's Theme by: Herbie Hancock
- The Thief by: Herbie Hancock
- The Kiss by: Herbie Hancock
- Curiosity by: Herbie Hancock
- Thomas Studies Photos by: Herbie Hancock
- The Bed by: Herbie Hancock
- Stroll by: Herbie Hancock
- End Title (Blow-Up) by: Herbie Hancock
- Am I Glad To See You (Outtake) by: Herbie Hancock
- Blow-Up (Outtake) by: Herbie Hancock
Specifications
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Claude Chagrin | David Hemmings | Gillian Hills | Jane Birkin | John Castle | Julian Chagrin | Peter Bowles | Sarah Miles | Vanessa Redgrave | Veruschka von Lehndorff
Directors: Michelangelo Antonioni
Composers: Herbie Hancock
Subject: Blow-Up
Related Items
Categories
CD | Cult Flavor | Drama | Featured | Music | Mystery | SONY Music | Thrillers | Throwback Space