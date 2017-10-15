Michelangelo Antonioni’s Blow-Up Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Composed & Conducted by Herbie Hancock

View larger $16.99 $13.79 - Select Qty - 1

Details

Blow-Up centers on a mod London photographer (David Hemmings), who finds something very suspicious in the shots he has taken of a mysterious beauty in a desolate park. Blow-Up was remake with John Travolta in the lead role as Blow-Out, which was directed by Brian De Palma.

This digitally remastered and expanded edition of the soundtrack to the 1966 motion picture includes two bonus tracks, including: ‘Am I Glad to See You’ (Outtake) and ‘Blow-Up’ (Outtake). The music for the film comes from Jazz legend Herbie Hancock and counts as his first film soundtrack. Blow-up was a British-Italian film directed by Michelangelo Antonioni, the director’s first English language film. It tells the story of a photographer’s accidental and incidental involvement with a murder.

Digitally Remastered

Extensive Liner Notes

Featuring Outtakes

Cast: Claude Chagrin | David Hemmings | Gillian Hills | Jane Birkin | John Castle | Julian Chagrin | Peter Bowles | Sarah Miles | Vanessa Redgrave | Veruschka von Lehndorff

Directors: Michelangelo Antonioni

Composers: Herbie Hancock

