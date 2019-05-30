Screenland Magazine (June 1951) Elizabeth Taylor Cover [190123]

View larger $18.97 $15.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





mag SKU: 190530-77950-1

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers

Genres: Biography | Drama

Item Release Date: June 1, 1951

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Screenland Magazine (June 1951) Elizabeth Taylor Cover.

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.



Publication: Screenland

Subject: Elizabeth Taylor

Related Items

Categories

Biography | Drama | Magazines & Newspapers