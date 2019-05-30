Share Page Support Us
Screenland Magazine (June 1951) Elizabeth Taylor Cover [190123]

Screenland Magazine (June 1951) Elizabeth Taylor Cover [190123]
Screenland Magazine (June 1951) Elizabeth Taylor Cover [190123]
Screenland Magazine (June 1951) Elizabeth Taylor Cover [190123]

$18.97

$15.97


1 in stock


magSKU: 190530-77950-1
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
Genres: Biography | Drama
Item Release Date: June 1, 1951
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Screenland Magazine (June 1951) Elizabeth Taylor Cover.

The item is in good condition with bends, creases, small tears and edge wear. See photos for details.


Publication: Screenland
Subject: Elizabeth Taylor

