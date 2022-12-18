On The Riviera (1951) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Danny Kaye [G01]

- Cast: Clinton Sundberg | Corinne Calvet | Danny Kaye | Gene Tierney | Henri Letondal | Jean Murat | Joyce Mackenzie | Marcel Dalio | Sig Ruman
- Directors: Walter Lang
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Comedy | Drama | Musical
- Studios: Twentieth Century Fox
- Original Release Date: May 1, 1951
- Rating: approved
On The Riviera (1951) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, Danny Kaye.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
