One Way Street (1950) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, James Mason, Dan Duryea [F99]

- Cast: Basil Ruysdael | Dan Duryea | James Mason | King Donovan | Märta Torén | Rodolfo Acosta | William Conrad
- Directors: Hugo Fregonese
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera | Magazine & Newspaper Ads
- Genres: Crime | Drama
- Studios: Universal
- Original Release Date: April 1, 1950
- Rating: approved
- More: James Mason
One Way Street (1950) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, James Mason, Dan Duryea.
This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.
Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.
Explore More...
- People / Bands: Basil Ruysdael | Dan Duryea | Hugo Fregonese | James Mason | King Donovan | Märta Torén | Rodolfo Acosta | William Conrad
- Shows / Movies: One Way Street
- Genres: Crime | Drama
- Companies: Universal
- Product Types: Press Advertising & Ephemera > Magazine & Newspaper Ads