Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

One Way Street (1950) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, James Mason, Dan Duryea [F99]

One Way Street (1950) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, James Mason, Dan Duryea [F99]
View larger
One Way Street (1950) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, James Mason, Dan Duryea [F99]
$20.87
$18.97
See Options

1 in stock
Ad
SKU: 221029-103637
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

One Way Street (1950) Original Full-Page Magazine Advertisement, James Mason, Dan Duryea.

This is an original copy of a full-page magazine ad for the movie, torn directly from an entertainment trade publication. These film advertisements appeared in movie & television magazines and periodicals of the era, such as Movie Story Magazine, Motion Picture Magazine, Screen Life Magazine and others.

Item has wear, tears around edges and bends. Please review listing images for condition details.

Explore More...

Related Items

Space: 1999 – The Complete Series plus Limited Edition Spaceship Snow Globe
Ghost Dog: Way of the Samurai Original Soundtrack Deluxe Edition Vinyl by RZA
Streets of Fire: Music From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack
Sleeping Dogs Special Blu-ray Edition
God’s Little Acre Movie Tie-In Edition (Signet S581, May 1958)
Motion Picture and Television Magazine (April 1953) Debbie Reynolds 190120
Dog Day Afternoon (1975) Original One Sheet Movie Poster Al Pacino Sidney Lumet
The Fifty Worst Films of All Time: and how they got that way (1st Edition, 1978) [1931142]
Twisted Tales 3-D Series Comic Book Vol.1 No.7 Aug 1986 Richard Corben Steve Huston S03
Magnum Force Original Film Soundtrack Score by Lalo Schifrin CD Edition
AdSKU: 221029-103637
Weight: 0.6 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.