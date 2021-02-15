Oliver Original Soundtrack Recording Vinyl Edition [C47]

Vinyl SKU: 210215-85160-1

Weight: 1.15 lbs

Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Product Types: Products | Music & Spoken Word

Formats: Vinyl

Genres: Drama | Family | Music Videos | Musical

Studio: Columbia Tri-Star | RCA Victor

Original U.S. Release: September 27, 1968

Rating: G

Details

Oliver Original Soundtrack Recording Vinyl Edition.

The item is in very good shape with some wear. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Oliver Reed | Ron Moody | Shani Wallis

Directors: Carol Reed

Project Name: Oliver!

Contributors: John Green | Lionel Bart | Onna White

