Barbershop Special Edition Blu-ray (2018)

View larger $29.95 $19.97 - Select Qty - 1

1 in stock





Blu-ray SKU: 180909-76541-1

UPC: 760137136286

Part No: MVD1362BR

Weight: 0.12 lbs

Condition: New

View All: Ice Cube items

Product Types: Products | Movies & TV

Formats: Blu-ray

Genres: Buddy Films | Comedy | Drama

Studio: MGM | MVD Visual

Original U.S. Release: September 13, 2002

Item Release Date: September 11, 2018

Rating: PG-13

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

From the producers of Soul Food and director Tim Story (Ride Along) comes this “warm, generous” (The New York Times) tale about a Chicago barbershop where razor-sharp comedy never goes out of style! Starring Ice Cube (Ride Along), Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Sean Patrick Thomas (Save The Last Dance), Eve (xXx), Cedric the Entertainer (Larry Crowne), Troy Garity (Ballers), Michael Ealy (The Perfect Guy) and Keith David (They Live), Barbershop is both a “sweet, life-affirming movie” (N.Y. Daily News) and outrageous, bust-a-gut fun!

Calvin (Ice Cube) is a would-be entrepreneur with big plans and running his family’s barbershop isn’t one of them. But when he impulsively sells the shop to a shady loan shark, he soon realizes just how important the neighborhood parlor is to him and just how far he’ll go to get it back!

Special Features

Audio commentary by director Tim Story, Producer Robert Teitel, Producer George Tillman, Jr. and Writer Don Scott, Jr.

4 Behind The Scenes Featurettes

7 Deleted Scenes with optional director commentary

Bloopers and Outtakes

'Trade It All' Music Video with Fabolous feat. P. Diddy and Jagged Edge

'Barber Banter' featurette

Behind the Scenes Photo Gallery

Barbershop Original Theatrical Trailer

Barbershop 2: Back in Business Original Theatrical Trailer

Beauty Shop Original Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

Region: A

Audio: 5.1 Surround

Runtime: 102

Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Anthony Anderson | Cedric The Entertainer | Eve | Ice Cube | Jazsmin Lewis | Keith David | Leonard Earl Howze | Michael Ealy | Sean Patrick Thomas | Troy Garity

Directors: Tim Story

Project Name: Barbershop

Related Items

Categories

Blu-ray | Buddy Films | Comedy | Drama | Featured | MGM | Movies & TV | MVD Visual