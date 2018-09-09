Share Page Support Us
Barbershop Special Edition Blu-ray (2018)

Barbershop Special Edition Blu-ray (2018)
Blu-raySKU: 180909-76541-1
UPC: 760137136286
Part No: MVD1362BR
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New

Details

From the producers of Soul Food and director Tim Story (Ride Along) comes this “warm, generous” (The New York Times) tale about a Chicago barbershop where razor-sharp comedy never goes out of style! Starring Ice Cube (Ride Along), Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Sean Patrick Thomas (Save The Last Dance), Eve (xXx), Cedric the Entertainer (Larry Crowne), Troy Garity (Ballers), Michael Ealy (The Perfect Guy) and Keith David (They Live), Barbershop is both a “sweet, life-affirming movie” (N.Y. Daily News) and outrageous, bust-a-gut fun!

Calvin (Ice Cube) is a would-be entrepreneur with big plans and running his family’s barbershop isn’t one of them. But when he impulsively sells the shop to a shady loan shark, he soon realizes just how important the neighborhood parlor is to him and just how far he’ll go to get it back!

Special Features

  • Audio commentary by director Tim Story, Producer Robert Teitel, Producer George Tillman, Jr. and Writer Don Scott, Jr.
  • 4 Behind The Scenes Featurettes
  • 7 Deleted Scenes with optional director commentary
  • Bloopers and Outtakes
  • 'Trade It All' Music Video with Fabolous feat. P. Diddy and Jagged Edge
  • 'Barber Banter' featurette
  • Behind the Scenes Photo Gallery
  • Barbershop Original Theatrical Trailer
  • Barbershop 2: Back in Business Original Theatrical Trailer
  • Beauty Shop Original Theatrical Trailer

Specifications

  • Region: A
  • Audio: 5.1 Surround
  • Runtime: 102
  • Number of Discs: 1

Cast: Anthony Anderson | Cedric The Entertainer | Eve | Ice Cube | Jazsmin Lewis | Keith David | Leonard Earl Howze | Michael Ealy | Sean Patrick Thomas | Troy Garity
Directors: Tim Story
Project Name: Barbershop

