Barbershop Special Edition Blu-ray (2018)

Formats: Blu-ray
Genres: Buddy Films | Comedy | Drama
Studio: MGM | MVD Visual
Original U.S. Release: September 13, 2002
Item Release Date: September 11, 2018
Rating: PG-13
Details
From the producers of Soul Food and director Tim Story (Ride Along) comes this “warm, generous” (The New York Times) tale about a Chicago barbershop where razor-sharp comedy never goes out of style! Starring Ice Cube (Ride Along), Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Sean Patrick Thomas (Save The Last Dance), Eve (xXx), Cedric the Entertainer (Larry Crowne), Troy Garity (Ballers), Michael Ealy (The Perfect Guy) and Keith David (They Live), Barbershop is both a “sweet, life-affirming movie” (N.Y. Daily News) and outrageous, bust-a-gut fun!
Calvin (Ice Cube) is a would-be entrepreneur with big plans and running his family’s barbershop isn’t one of them. But when he impulsively sells the shop to a shady loan shark, he soon realizes just how important the neighborhood parlor is to him and just how far he’ll go to get it back!
Special Features
- Audio commentary by director Tim Story, Producer Robert Teitel, Producer George Tillman, Jr. and Writer Don Scott, Jr.
- 4 Behind The Scenes Featurettes
- 7 Deleted Scenes with optional director commentary
- Bloopers and Outtakes
- 'Trade It All' Music Video with Fabolous feat. P. Diddy and Jagged Edge
- 'Barber Banter' featurette
- Behind the Scenes Photo Gallery
- Barbershop Original Theatrical Trailer
- Barbershop 2: Back in Business Original Theatrical Trailer
- Beauty Shop Original Theatrical Trailer
Specifications
- Region: A
- Audio: 5.1 Surround
- Runtime: 102
- Number of Discs: 1
Cast: Anthony Anderson | Cedric The Entertainer | Eve | Ice Cube | Jazsmin Lewis | Keith David | Leonard Earl Howze | Michael Ealy | Sean Patrick Thomas | Troy Garity
Directors: Tim Story
Project Name: Barbershop
