Come Together (1971) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Luciana Paluzzi & Tony Anthony

Condition: New



Product Types: Art & Prints | Posters

Lines: Throwback Space

Genres: Drama

Studio: Allied Artists Pictures

Original U.S. Release: September 25, 1971

Details

Up for sale is an original movie poster for the film Come Together. The item has some water damage at some of the creases, along with small folds, general wear from years of storage, and a few small holes at creases. There are also numbers written on the back side of the poster.

Come Together centers on an American stuntman working on spaghetti westerns in Europe. He picks up two pretty American tourists and the trio decide to take a road trip around Europe together. However, things don’t turn out exactly as each of them expected.

Size: 27 x 40 inches

Cast: Luciana Paluzzi | Rosemary Dexter | Tony Anthony

Directors: Saul Swimmer | Tony Anthony

