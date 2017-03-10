Come Together (1971) Original Movie Poster One Sheet Luciana Paluzzi & Tony Anthony

$110.00
$68.00
Condition: New
Product Types: Art & Prints | Posters
Lines: Throwback Space
Genres: Drama
Studio: Allied Artists Pictures
Original U.S. Release: September 25, 1971
Details
Up for sale is an original movie poster for the film Come Together. The item has some water damage at some of the creases, along with small folds, general wear from years of storage, and a few small holes at creases. There are also numbers written on the back side of the poster.
The item will be shipped folded in a clear wrapper, with cardboard.
Come Together centers on an American stuntman working on spaghetti westerns in Europe. He picks up two pretty American tourists and the trio decide to take a road trip around Europe together. However, things don’t turn out exactly as each of them expected.
Size: 27 x 40 inches
Cast: Luciana Paluzzi | Rosemary Dexter | Tony Anthony
Directors: Saul Swimmer | Tony Anthony