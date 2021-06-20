New Girl in Town Original 8×10 inch Press Photo Lobby Card [G90]

- Cast: Cameron Prud'homme | George Wallace | Gwen Verdon | Thelma Ritter
- Directors: George Abbot
- Project Name New Girl in Town
- Subject Thelma Ritter
- Product Types: Press Photos | Originals
- Genres: Drama | Musical
- Original Release Date: May 4, 1957
Thelma Ritter in New Girl in Town Original 8×10 inch Press Photo Lobby Card.
The Broadway production of New Girl in Town opened on May 4, 1957 at the 46th Street Theatre and ran for 431 performances. The cast included Gwen Verdon as Anna, Cameron Prud’homme as Chris, Thelma Ritter as Marthy, and George Wallace as Mat.
Specifications
- Size: 8x10 in
