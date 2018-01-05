Wonder Woman Linda Carter Portrait 24 X 36 inch Television Series Poster

View larger $13.98 $9.98 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock





Poster SKU: 171203-68716-1

Part No: 50423F

Weight: 1.02 lbs

Condition: New



Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints

Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space

Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Cult Television | Drama | Fantasy | Television

Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming

Studio: DC Entertainment

Original U.S. Release: November 7, 1975

Rating: G

Visit our poster shop POSTER CRUSH: Art & Creativity | Comics & Fantasy Art | Movies, TV & Gaming | Music | Sports, Autos and Bikes

Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Here we have a full body shot of Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman in The New Adventures of Wonder Woman, based on the DC Comics comic book superhero. The television series aired for three seasons from 1975 to 1979.

Specifications

Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Beatrice Colen | Lyle Waggoner | Lynda Carter | Michael Shannon | Norman Burton | Richard Eastham | S. Pearl Sharp | Tim O'Connor | Tom Kratochvil | Walt Davis

Subject: Wonder Woman | Wonder Woman TV Series

Related Items

Categories

Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Cult Flavor | Cult Television | DC Entertainment | Drama | Fantasy | Featured | Movies, TV & Gaming | Posters - Reprints | Television | Throwback Space