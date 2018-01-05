Twitter
Wonder Woman Linda Carter Portrait 24 X 36 inch Television Series Poster

$13.98

$9.98


3 in stock


PosterSKU: 171203-68716-1
Part No: 50423F
Weight: 1.02 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Poster Crush | Posters - Reprints
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based | Cult Television | Drama | Fantasy | Television
Poster Categories: Movies, TV & Gaming
Studio: DC Entertainment
Original U.S. Release: November 7, 1975
Rating: G
Details

Here we have a full body shot of Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman in The New Adventures of Wonder Woman, based on the DC Comics comic book superhero. The television series aired for three seasons from 1975 to 1979.

Specifications

  • Size: 24x36 in

Cast: Beatrice Colen | Lyle Waggoner | Lynda Carter | Michael Shannon | Norman Burton | Richard Eastham | S. Pearl Sharp | Tim O'Connor | Tom Kratochvil | Walt Davis
Subject: Wonder Woman | Wonder Woman TV Series

