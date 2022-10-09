Daredevil Comic Book Issue No. 235 & 237 1986, 238 & 239 1987 Marvel 12452-12455

- Product Types: Books | Comics
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Comic Based
Marvel Comics, Daredevil Comic Book 4 Issues, Issue 235 1986- Cover art by Klaus Janson, A Safe Place, The Return Of D.D’s Deadliest FOE– Mr. Hyde!
Issue 237 -1986-Cover pencils possibly by Keith Pollard, Context!, Writer Danny Fingeroth, Breakdown Artist Steve Ditko, Colorist Max Scheele, Finisher DannyBulanadi, Letterer Joe Rosen
Issue 238 1987 – Cover pencils by Art Adams, It Comes With The Claws! The Mutant Massacre Continues!
Issue 239 1987 “Bad Plumbing” – Cover art by Art Adams, Penciler Louis Williams, Inkers Williamson & Sherwood
