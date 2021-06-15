The Savage Innocents Original 8×10 inch Publicity Press Photo – Anthony Quinn, Yoko Tani [G72]

- Cast: Andy Ho | Anna May Wong | Anthony Chinn | Anthony Quinn | Carlo Giustini | Ed Devereaux | Francis De Wolff | Kaida Horiuchi | Lee Montague | Marco Guglielmi | Marie Yang | Michael Chow | Peter O'Toole | Yôko Tani | Yvonne Shima
- Directors: Nicholas Ray
- Project Name The Savage Innocents
- Subject Anthony Quinn | Yôko Tani
- Product Types: Lobby Cards | Press Photos | Originals | Originals
- Genres: Adventure | Crime | Drama
- Original Release Date: February 15, 1961
- Rating: NR
The Savage Innocents Original 8×10 inch Publicity Press Photo – Anthony Quinn, Yoko Tani.
Item has wear and bends. Please review listing photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Size: 10x8 in
