Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Factory Entertainment My Favorite Martian Uncle Martin Shakems (Ray Walston) Collectible Figure

Factory Entertainment My Favorite Martian Uncle Martin Shakems (Ray Walston) Collectible Figure
View larger

$15.99

$11.97


1 in stock


toySKU: 191210-79886-1
UPC: 5060224081921
Part No: 408192
Weight: 1.15 lbs
Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.


Product Types: Products | Toys & Figures
Lines: Cult Flavor | Throwback Space
Genres: Adventure | Comedy | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction
Visit our main page for additional items Here.

Details

Factory Entertainment My Favorite Martian Uncle Martin Shakems (Ray Walston) Collectible Figure.

The item is in very good condition with some signs of wear on the packaging. See photos for details.

My Favorite Martian Uncle Martin Shakems Collectible Figure: A Shakems Premium Motion Statue, Factory Entertainment is proud to present Uncle Martin from the classic CBS Sitcom. Played by Ray Walston, Uncle Martin is actually a Martian anthropologist whose ship crash lands on Earth. A young newspaper reporter named Tim O’Hara witnesses the crash and takes the Martian (whose real name is Exigius 12 ½ ) into his home and attempts to pass him off as his ‘Uncle’ Martin in attempt to protect his identity and shield him from the authorities. The show ran for over 100 episodes from 1963 to 1966, it was hugely popular and remains a beloved classic today. Presented here as a highly detailed polyresin collectible, standing 7″ tall, dressed in his signature metallic green flight suit standing on a sculpted earth shaped base. The Factory Entertainment Uncle Martin Shakems has a pleasing wobbling motion to his head and is presented in a full color branded window box.

Specifications

  • Size: 5.5 x 4 x 11 in


Project Name: My Favorite Martian

Related Items

Ralph Bakshi’s Fire and Ice Blu-ray Edition
Dr. No Original Motion Picture Soundtrack by Monty Norman and the John Barry Orchestra
Stranger Things – Music from Seasons 1 and 2 of the Netflix Original Series [CD]
Attack of the 50 Foot Woman 24 x 36 inch Movie Poster
11 copies – Burger King Adventures Leaflet Magazine – Pokemon – Volume 10 Issue 8 + Happy Meal Bags Bundle (1999)
Lady Street Fighter Special Edition Blu-ray
Tales From the Hood Limited Edition Shout Factory 18 x 24 inch Promotional Poster (2017)
Anomaly: The Rubicon Hardcover Edition (2017) [1931128]
Yoda Figure + Illustrated Book of Wisdom: Bring You Wisdom, I Will (2010)
Halo Image Collage Key Art 22 x 34 inch Gaming Poster

Categories

Adventure | Comedy | Cult Flavor | Family | Fantasy | Science Fiction | Throwback Space | Toys & Figures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *