Condition: VF Very Fine - This item is used. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.



Details

Factory Entertainment My Favorite Martian Uncle Martin Shakems (Ray Walston) Collectible Figure.

The item is in very good condition with some signs of wear on the packaging. See photos for details.

My Favorite Martian Uncle Martin Shakems Collectible Figure: A Shakems Premium Motion Statue, Factory Entertainment is proud to present Uncle Martin from the classic CBS Sitcom. Played by Ray Walston, Uncle Martin is actually a Martian anthropologist whose ship crash lands on Earth. A young newspaper reporter named Tim O’Hara witnesses the crash and takes the Martian (whose real name is Exigius 12 ½ ) into his home and attempts to pass him off as his ‘Uncle’ Martin in attempt to protect his identity and shield him from the authorities. The show ran for over 100 episodes from 1963 to 1966, it was hugely popular and remains a beloved classic today. Presented here as a highly detailed polyresin collectible, standing 7″ tall, dressed in his signature metallic green flight suit standing on a sculpted earth shaped base. The Factory Entertainment Uncle Martin Shakems has a pleasing wobbling motion to his head and is presented in a full color branded window box.

Specifications

Size: 5.5 x 4 x 11 in



Project Name: My Favorite Martian

