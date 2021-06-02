View larger $23.99

$19.99 See Options - Select Qty - 1 2 3

3 in stock Poster

SKU: 210601-87156-1

Part No: M712

Weight: 0.10 lbs

Condition: New



Wizard of Oz by Bob Masse 32×22 inch Fairy Tale Fantasy Art Poster. This is a premium grade poster reproduction of artist Bob Masse’s original artwork.

Specifications

Size: 32x22 in

Related Items