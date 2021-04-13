Share Page Support Us
Pinterest
Twitter
Google
LinkedIn
Digg
Stumbleupon
Reddit
Tumblr
Blogger
Facebook
Print Page
Email Page
Send Text Message

Sheldon Leonard in Big Eddie (1975) TV Series Press Publicity Photo [H01]

Sheldon Leonard in Big Eddie (1975) TV Series Press Publicity Photo [H01]
View larger
Sheldon Leonard in Big Eddie (1975) TV Series Press Publicity Photo [H01]
Sheldon Leonard in Big Eddie (1975) TV Series Press Publicity Photo [H01]
$18.99
$15.97
See Options

1 in stock
pic
SKU: 210413-86315-1
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Sheldon Leonard in Big Eddie (1975) TV Series Press Publicity Photo.

The item is in very good shape with wear and bends. Please review photos for condition details.

Specifications

  • Size: 7x9 in
Explore More...

Related Items

Hallmark Keepsake Ornament Collector’s Club Exclusive – Away to the Window 1997 Keepsake of Membership
The Films of Burt Reynolds (1982)
RARE Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl Original 50 x 21 inch Double-Sided Magazine Insert Poster Ad (2003)
Pulp Special Edition Blu-ray
Rudy Ray Moore Dolemite Original Vinyl Edition Motion Picture Soundtrack (1975)
Beetlejuice Snake Mask by Kenner No. 30180 (1990)
The New York Times Signs/S1m0ne Full Page Newspaper Movie Ads (August 23, 2002) [A31]
Office Space + Idiocracy Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Limited Edition
42nd New York Film Festival Official Poster 38 x 22 inch – Photographed and Signed by Jeff Bridges (2004)
Peter Sellers: An Illustrated Appreciation (1985)
picSKU: 210413-86315-1
Weight: 0.07 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.