The Hollywood Reporter (July 26, 2013) Dan Harmon Cory Monteith [T63]

- Publication The Hollywood Reporter
- Product Types: Books | Magazines & Newspapers
- Genres: Comedy | Drama
The Hollywood Reporter (July 26, 2013) The Rise and Fall of Dan Harmon, TV’s most controversial showrunner and self-professed ‘rude asshole’ reveals the crazy story behind his return to NBC’s Community. The Cory Monteith tragedy. Comic-Con Confidential, my first comic-con by Kevin Smith. Summer’s Box Office Belly Flops!, Secrets of Executive Chemistry.
