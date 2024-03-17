Set of 5 JET Magazines African-American Sports Interest, Tyson, Bo Jackson, Holyfield [S87]

View larger $27.39

Johnson Publications, Set of 5 JET Magazines African-American Sports Interest, Tyson, Bo Jackson, Holyfield.

Oct. 18, 1993

Bo Jackson Cover

Nov. 19, 1990

Evander Holyfield Cover

Dec. 24 – 31, 2001

Will Smith, Muhammad Ali Cover

Dec. 5, 1988

Sugar Ray Leonard Cover

Oct. 3, 1988

Mike Tyson, Robin Givens Cover

