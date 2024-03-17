Set of 5 JET Magazines African-American Sports Interest, Tyson, Bo Jackson, Holyfield [S87]

Set of 5 JET Magazines African-American Sports Interest, Tyson, Bo Jackson, Holyfield [S87]
View larger
Set of 5 JET Magazines African-American Sports Interest, Tyson, Bo Jackson, Holyfield [S87]
Set of 5 JET Magazines African-American Sports Interest, Tyson, Bo Jackson, Holyfield [S87]
Set of 5 JET Magazines African-American Sports Interest, Tyson, Bo Jackson, Holyfield [S87]
Set of 5 JET Magazines African-American Sports Interest, Tyson, Bo Jackson, Holyfield [S87]
Set of 5 JET Magazines African-American Sports Interest, Tyson, Bo Jackson, Holyfield [S87]
Set of 5 JET Magazines African-American Sports Interest, Tyson, Bo Jackson, Holyfield [S87]
Set of 5 JET Magazines African-American Sports Interest, Tyson, Bo Jackson, Holyfield [S87]
$27.39
$24.90
See Options

1 in stock
Mag
SKU: 240308-114292
Weight: 1 lbs
Condition: Good - This item in used but good condition. It may have minor damage to its packaging, including scuffs, scratches or cracks. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.

Johnson Publications, Set of 5 JET Magazines African-American Sports Interest, Tyson, Bo Jackson, Holyfield.

Oct. 18, 1993
Bo Jackson Cover

Nov. 19, 1990
Evander Holyfield Cover

Dec. 24 – 31, 2001
Will Smith, Muhammad Ali Cover

Dec. 5, 1988
Sugar Ray Leonard Cover

Oct. 3, 1988
Mike Tyson, Robin Givens Cover

This set is part of a large collection that I have been posting to our shop. Search “Jet Magazine” in my shop to see the entire collection.

Items have wear, bends and marks. Please review listing images for condition details.