Bloodsport Van Damme Intense Pose T-Shirt MGM302

$27.10
From: $21.70
Weight: 0.10 lbs
Condition: New
ATBB Size ChartATPC: Adult Regular Fit Short Sleeve 65/35 Poly/CottonSKU: 210115-84345-7
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New
ATPC Size ChartATPP: Adult Regular Fit Short Sleeve 100% PolySKU: 210115-84345-13
Weight: 0.12 lbs
Condition: New
ATPP Size Chart
View All: Forest Whitaker | Jean-Claude Van Damme items
Product Types: Apparel & Accessories | T-Shirts - All Over Print | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve
Lines: Cult Cinema Icons
Genres: Action | Adventure | Biography | Cult Cinema | Drama | Martial Arts
Studio: Cannon Films
Original U.S. Release: April 29, 1988
Rating: R
Our exclusive line of apparel is made from the finest materials and contain beautifully designed graphics that will immediately remind you of your favorite movie, classic television series or comic book character.
All designs are fully licensed and will be made on-demand when you order. Please allow up to 2 weeks for delivery.
Due to licensing restrictions, this item can only be shipped to U.S. addresses.
Visit our Apparel Shop : Pullovers & Hoodies | T-Shirts - All Over Print | T-Shirts - Long Sleeve | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Jean-Claude Van Damme’s cult classic Bloodsport is in full effect with this all-over print t-shirt design dedicated to the film.
Specifications
- Material: ATBB - 100% Poly / ATPC - 65/35 Poly/Cotton / ATPP - 100% Poly
Cast: Bolo Yeung | Donald Gibb | Forest Whitaker | Jean-Claude Van Damme | Leah Ayres | Norman Burton | Philip Chan | Roy Chiao
Directors: Newt Arnold
Project Name: Bloodsport
Related Items
Categories
Action | Adventure | Biography | Cannon Films | Cult Cinema | Cult Cinema Icons | Drama | Martial Arts | T-Shirts - All Over Print | T-Shirts - Short Sleeve