The Loew’s Holly Theater Five Easy Pieces Original Release Marquee Photo Print [210523-0004]

View larger
$11.17
From: $9.97
See Options

The Loew’s Holly Theater Five Easy Pieces Original Release Marquee Photo Print [210523-0004]

The Holly Theatre is best known for premiering Penthouse chief Bob Guccione’s Tinto Brass-directed Caligula exclusively for more than a year in 1980 through 1981. The Holly Theatre was located on Hollywood Boulevard across from the Fox Theatre. The cinema was a companion theatre to the Paramount – now called the El Capitan Theatre. The Holly was at some point taken over by Pacific Theatres and later closed in the Summer of 1986.

The building was eventually converted into retail use, at one time becoming a shoe store. Since 2004 the property was used as a Scientology Learning Center. All traces of The Holly’s cinematic history have either been removed or covered. As of early 2020 the building was being operated as a Harold’s Chicken and Bar.

The image was taken sometime during Five Easy Pieces original release in 1970. The film starred Jack Nicholson, Karen Black, Billy Green Bush and Sally Struthers.

