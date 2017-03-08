Akira Kurosawa’s Ran Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music Toru Takemitsu

View larger $16.99 $10.15 - Select Qty - 1 2 3

Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama

Original U.S. Release: September 27, 1985

Rating: R

Music from Akira Kurosawa’s legendary epic film Ran, composed by Toru Takemitsu, has been remastered for this CD release.

Akira Kurosawa’s Ran takes place in Medieval Japan, where an elderly warlord retires, handing over his empire to his three sons. However, he vastly under estimates how the new-found power will corrupt them and cause them to turn on each other, and him.

Runtime: 73

Cast: Akira Terao | Daisuke Ryû | Hisashi Igawa | Jinpachi Nezu | Kazuo Katô | Kenji Kodama | Mansai Nomura | Masayuki Yui | Mieko Harada | Norio Matsui | Takashi Watanabe | Tatsuya Nakadai | Toshiya Ito | Yoshiko Miyazaki

Directors: Akira Kurosawa

