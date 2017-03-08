Akira Kurosawa’s Ran Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music Toru Takemitsu

$16.99
$10.15
UPC: 738572151829
Part No: SILCD1518
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New
Product Types: Products | Music
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama
Studio: Silva Screen
Original U.S. Release: September 27, 1985
Item Release Date: September 30, 2016
Rating: R
Visit our main page for additional items Here.
Details
Music from Akira Kurosawa’s legendary epic film Ran, composed by Toru Takemitsu, has been remastered for this CD release.
Akira Kurosawa’s Ran takes place in Medieval Japan, where an elderly warlord retires, handing over his empire to his three sons. However, he vastly under estimates how the new-found power will corrupt them and cause them to turn on each other, and him.
Playlists
- Ran Suite Part 1 by: Toru Takemitsu
17:00
- Ran Suite Part 2 by: Toru Takemitsu
15:28
- Opening Credits (Main Title) by: Toru Takemitsu
2:15
- Kyouami / The First Castle / The Brave General's Bow by: Toru Takemitsu
0:55
- The Flute Orchestra by: Toru Takemitsu
0:51
- The Buddhist Praying Temple / The Last 110,000 and Hidetora / The Fury of Ootemon / The Second Castle by: Toru Takemitsu
1:56
- Hell's Picture Scroll by: Toru Takemitsu
5:47
- The Crimson Citadel / Surrendering the Castle (Desert of Madness) by: Toru Takemitsu
7:45
- Tsurumaru's Flute / Azusa Castle In Ruins by: Toru Takemitsu
1:31
- Saburou's Army Arrives / Departing for the Front by: Toru Takemitsu
3:22
- Endless Hell / Escape by: Toru Takemitsu
1:15
- Tension In Yahatabara / Assault by: Toru Takemitsu
1:31
- The Battle of Yawatano by: Toru Takemitsu
3:51
- Lamentation / Chaos In the First Castle - Ujigabana / Illusions In the Sky by: Toru Takemitsu
2:36
- Attendance At the Funeral / Flute of Darkness by: Toru Takemitsu
2:28
- Ending Credits by: Toru Takemitsu
3:38
Specifications
- Runtime: 73
Cast: Akira Terao | Daisuke Ryû | Hisashi Igawa | Jinpachi Nezu | Kazuo Katô | Kenji Kodama | Mansai Nomura | Masayuki Yui | Mieko Harada | Norio Matsui | Takashi Watanabe | Tatsuya Nakadai | Toshiya Ito | Yoshiko Miyazaki
Directors: Akira Kurosawa