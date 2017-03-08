Twitter
Akira Kurosawa’s Ran Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music Toru Takemitsu
Akira Kurosawa’s Ran Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Music Toru Takemitsu
$16.99

$10.15


3 in stock


CDSKU: 170308-63607-1
UPC: 738572151829
Part No: SILCD1518
Weight: 0.11 lbs
Condition: New


Product Types: Products | Music
Formats: CD
Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama
Studio: Silva Screen
Original U.S. Release: September 27, 1985
Item Release Date: September 30, 2016
Rating: R


Details

Music from Akira Kurosawa’s legendary epic film Ran, composed by Toru Takemitsu, has been remastered for this CD release.

Akira Kurosawa’s Ran takes place in Medieval Japan, where an elderly warlord retires, handing over his empire to his three sons. However, he vastly under estimates how the new-found power will corrupt them and cause them to turn on each other, and him.





  • Runtime: 73

Cast: Akira Terao | Daisuke Ryû | Hisashi Igawa | Jinpachi Nezu | Kazuo Katô | Kenji Kodama | Mansai Nomura | Masayuki Yui | Mieko Harada | Norio Matsui | Takashi Watanabe | Tatsuya Nakadai | Toshiya Ito | Yoshiko Miyazaki
Directors: Akira Kurosawa

Action | Adventure | CD | Drama | Music | Silva Screen

