The Night Manager Original Soundtrack

Details
Tom Hiddleston plays the night manager of a Cairo hotel that is recruited to infiltrate an arms dealer’s (Hugh Laurie) inner circle, after a woman he has an affair with is murdered by the criminal.
Playlists
- The Night Manager Main Titles by: Victor Reyes
0:52
- All the Great Philanthropists of Our Time Are Businessmen by: Victor Reyes
3:14
- Night Manager Desk by: Victor Reyes
3:03
- Suspicious Mind (Including End Credits) by: Victor Reyes
3:00
- Samira by: Victor Reyes
2:46
- Maybe You Killed Her by: Victor Reyes
2:38
- A Proper Villa by: Victor Reyes
3:04
- Mother of Justice by: Victor Reyes
2:25
- He Never Told Me His Real Name by: Victor Reyes
2:39
- Make a Decision by: Victor Reyes
2:49
- Private Property by: Victor Reyes
3:03
- I Brought You Some Flowers by: Victor Reyes
2:32
- Embankment by: Victor Reyes
3:00
- In the Same Hotel by: Victor Reyes
2:55
- Deceit by: Victor Reyes
3:57
- Back to Cairo by: Victor Reyes
2:20
- You! by: Victor Reyes
3:06
- No, No, No! by: Victor Reyes
2:49
- Farewell by: Victor Reyes
2:24
Specifications
- Runtime: 53
Cast: Adeel Akhtar | Alistair Petrie | David Harewood | Douglas Hodge | Elizabeth Debicki | Hovik Keuchkerian | Hugh Laurie | Michael Nardone | Natasha Little | Olivia Colman | Tom Hiddleston | Tom Hollander
