Hardcover BookSKU: 201115-83034-1
ISBN-10: 0804428190
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
ISBN-10: 0804428190
Weight: 2.15 lbs
Condition: Very Good - The item is used but still in very good condition. There is little to no damage to the packaging, but it may have minor wear from storage over a long period of time. There may be minimal wear on the exterior of the item. See Details section and photos for specifics on item condition.
Product Types: Books | Hardcover Books
Genres: Award Shows | Documentary | Drama | History
Details
Academy Awards: An Ungar Reference Index (1978). Compiled by Richard Shale, with the 50th anniversary nominees and winners. The item is in very good shape with some wear on the cover. Please review photos for condition details.
Specifications
- Pages: 615
Authors: Richard Shale
